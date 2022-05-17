Robinhood CEO declines to say directly if FTX CEO reached out to him about stake

May 17, 2022 3:00 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Trading Platform Robinhood Fined 65 Million By Securities And Exchange Commission

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vlad Tenev didn't directly answer a question on if FTX crypto exchange CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had reached out to him before taking a stake last week.

"We have a lot of shareholders," Tenev said in an interview on CNBC. "We're a company that is all about democratizing access to the public markets and cryptocurrencies. We are happy to have shareholders involved in the company."

The comments come after Robinhood surged 25% on Friday after a business affiliated with the owner and CEO of FTX crypto exchange reported a 7.6% stake in the company on Thursday. Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd, a company whose sole owner is FTX founder Bankman-Fried, reported owning 56 million shares in Robinhood, according to a 13D filing.

"I have met Sam," Tenev said. "We've shared some similar investors when we're private companies. Smart guy, yeah so I've spoken to him over the years."

Bankman-Fried hadn't informed Robinhood of any plans to merge it with his FTX platform, according to Reuters report on Thursday.

Earlier Tuesday, Robinhood Markets introduced self-custody wallet for crypto, NFTs.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.