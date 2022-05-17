Robinhood CEO declines to say directly if FTX CEO reached out to him about stake

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vlad Tenev didn't directly answer a question on if FTX crypto exchange CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had reached out to him before taking a stake last week.

"We have a lot of shareholders," Tenev said in an interview on CNBC. "We're a company that is all about democratizing access to the public markets and cryptocurrencies. We are happy to have shareholders involved in the company."

The comments come after Robinhood surged 25% on Friday after a business affiliated with the owner and CEO of FTX crypto exchange reported a 7.6% stake in the company on Thursday. Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd, a company whose sole owner is FTX founder Bankman-Fried, reported owning 56 million shares in Robinhood, according to a 13D filing.

"I have met Sam," Tenev said. "We've shared some similar investors when we're private companies. Smart guy, yeah so I've spoken to him over the years."

Bankman-Fried hadn't informed Robinhood of any plans to merge it with his FTX platform, according to Reuters report on Thursday.

Earlier Tuesday, Robinhood Markets introduced self-custody wallet for crypto, NFTs.