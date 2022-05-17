Peloton receives two times order book for $750 million loan sale - Bloomberg

May 17, 2022 3:50 PM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor5 Comments

Peloton Pauses Production Of Its Bike As Demand Decreases

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is finding buyers for its debt, per a new report from Bloomberg.

The outlet reported on Tuesday that the fitness company received sizable interest from debt investors, amounting to two times the $750 million pitched by CEO Barry McCarthy in the company’s earnings last week.

McCarthy had originally noted the company had signed a binding commitment letter with JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs for access to $750 million in a five-year debt deal. Bloomberg now reports that risk-hungry debt investors have eagerly expressed interest in the debt that reportedly sports an over 8% yield. The strong demand was noted as particularly peculiar given the debt was not assigned a credit rating.

Shares jumped sharply upward after the report was released, before receding back into the red on the day.

The company has not commented on the reports as of 3 pm ET on Tuesday.

Read more on the disappointing recent performance at Peloton.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.