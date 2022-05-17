Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is finding buyers for its debt, per a new report from Bloomberg.

The outlet reported on Tuesday that the fitness company received sizable interest from debt investors, amounting to two times the $750 million pitched by CEO Barry McCarthy in the company’s earnings last week.

McCarthy had originally noted the company had signed a binding commitment letter with JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs for access to $750 million in a five-year debt deal. Bloomberg now reports that risk-hungry debt investors have eagerly expressed interest in the debt that reportedly sports an over 8% yield. The strong demand was noted as particularly peculiar given the debt was not assigned a credit rating.

Shares jumped sharply upward after the report was released, before receding back into the red on the day.

The company has not commented on the reports as of 3 pm ET on Tuesday.

