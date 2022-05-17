mRNA vaccines superior to others in COVID variant antibody response, study finds

May 17, 2022 3:20 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), AZN, PFE, MRNABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor15 Comments

The mrna or messenger Ribonucleic Acid white text for medical or outbreak concept 3d rendering

niphon/iStock via Getty Images

  • mRNA COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) are more effective in producing neutralizing antibodies to variants than other types, according to a new study.
  • The cohort study, published in PLoS Medicine, included 165 health care workers in the Netherlands vaccinated with one of the two mRNA shots, or those from AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) or Johnson & Johnson.
  • Four weeks after completing the initial vaccination series, neutralizing antibody titers were highest in those who received the Moderna (MRNA) vaccine, followed by those who got the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) shot. The effectiveness of the non-mRNA vaccines was substantially lower.
  • Results also showed that after receiving a Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) booster, antibodies increased against all variants, including Omicron. However, neutralization titers were lower in those who didn't receive a mRNA shot initially.
  • Check out how Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor views Moderna (MRNA) after its recent quarterly earnings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.