mRNA vaccines superior to others in COVID variant antibody response, study finds
May 17, 2022 3:20 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), AZN, PFE, MRNABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor15 Comments
- mRNA COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) are more effective in producing neutralizing antibodies to variants than other types, according to a new study.
- The cohort study, published in PLoS Medicine, included 165 health care workers in the Netherlands vaccinated with one of the two mRNA shots, or those from AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) or Johnson & Johnson.
- Four weeks after completing the initial vaccination series, neutralizing antibody titers were highest in those who received the Moderna (MRNA) vaccine, followed by those who got the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) shot. The effectiveness of the non-mRNA vaccines was substantially lower.
- Results also showed that after receiving a Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) booster, antibodies increased against all variants, including Omicron. However, neutralization titers were lower in those who didn't receive a mRNA shot initially.
- Check out how Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor views Moderna (MRNA) after its recent quarterly earnings.