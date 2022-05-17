Custom Truck One Source shares trade higher after director acquires securities
May 17, 2022 3:32 PM ETCustom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) shares was trading 12.48% higher after Director Ein Mark acquired 351,903 securities at a weighted average price of $5.91, according to an SEC filing.
- Mark now owns 1,365,534 securities in CTOS under direct ownership.
- The shares were purchased in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $5.73 to $6.10.
- Custom Truck One had reported Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.01 and revenue of $366.48M. Shares have gained 20.60% of value after the company posted its Q1 results after market close on May 10.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant rating system gave the shares a Sell rating, having said the company has characteristics which have been historically associated with poor future stock performance.