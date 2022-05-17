Terraform Labs' legal team quits after UST, LUNA meltdown

May 17, 2022 3:33 PM ETTerraUSD (UST-USD), LUNA-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor7 Comments

  • Shortly after the debacle of cryptocurrency LUNA (LUNA-USD) and algorithmic stablecoin TerraUST (UST-USD), Singapore-based Terraform Labs' legal team has resigned.
  • Moreover, counsel team members Marc Goldich, Lawrence Florio and Noah Axler all fled from Terraform, the company behind UST and LUNA, this month, as seen in their LinkedIn profiles Tuesday.
  • As a result, legal matters are now being dealt with by outside counsel, a person with knowledge on the matter told The Block Tuesday.
  • “The past week has been challenging for Terraform Labs, and a small number of team members resigned in recent days,” a spokesperson for the company told The Block. Nevertheless, "our focus is now on executing our plan to revive the Terra ecosystem.”
  • Earlier, Bill Ackman likened Terra's algorithm to a crypto version of a pyramid scheme.
