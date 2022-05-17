Walmart (NYSE:WMT -11.1%) fell to its lowest level of 2022 on Tuesday after disappointing with its Q1 earnings report and guidance update.

Bank of America looked past the guidance disappointment from Walmart (WMT) to reiterate a Buy rating on the retailer.

Analyst Robert Ohmes and team think Walmart (WMT) is well-positioned for high inflation compared to retail sector peers due to its ability to stand tall if consumers are more price sensitive.

The firm expects improving results through the balance of FY23 due to the impressive momentum with food/consumables sales, improving general merchandise momentum on more favorable weather, and shoppers expected to continue to favor WMT's variety of value-priced offerings including private label in food and rollbacks in general merchandise.

Looking ahead, BofA sees valuation upside for WMT from rising visibility on alternative profit streams like digital advertising, which was up 30% in Q1.

BofA's price objective of $190 on WMT is roughly 26X the 2024 EPS estimates, which is above WMT's two-year forward P/E multiple range over the past five years of roughly 15X to 24X but well below WMT's peak multiple of 49X.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on WMT is flashing Strong Buy at the current share price.