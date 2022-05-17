AdaptHealth rises after director Matthew Ebbel, his SkyKnight fund buy shares worth ~$2.8M
May 17, 2022 3:40 PM ETAdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) said that the company's director Matthew Ebbel and his SkyKnight Capital fund last week bought about 180K shares of AHCO at $14.16-$16.39, worth ~$2.8M.
- The provider of home medical equipment, supplies and related services disclosed the changes in share ownership in a form 4 SEC filing from Monday.
- AHCO stock +3.9% to $17.16 in late afternoon trade.
- Ebbel and two SkyKnight entities - SkyKnight Capital Fund II, LP and SkyKnight Capital II GP, LLC - together now hold about 7.7M shares in the company.
- Last week, shares of AHCO soared after the company raised its FY 2022 revenue guidance and announced a new $200M share buyback.