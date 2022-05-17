AdaptHealth rises after director Matthew Ebbel, his SkyKnight fund buy shares worth ~$2.8M

May 17, 2022 3:40 PM ETAdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) said that the company's director Matthew Ebbel and his SkyKnight Capital fund last week bought about 180K shares of AHCO at $14.16-$16.39, worth ~$2.8M.
  • The provider of home medical equipment, supplies and related services disclosed the changes in share ownership in a form 4 SEC filing from Monday.
  • AHCO stock +3.9% to $17.16 in late afternoon trade.
  • Ebbel and two SkyKnight entities - SkyKnight Capital Fund II, LP and SkyKnight Capital II GP, LLC - together now hold about 7.7M shares in the company.
  • Last week, shares of AHCO soared after the company raised its FY 2022 revenue guidance and announced a new $200M share buyback. 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.