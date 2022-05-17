Okta named a new best idea short at Hedgeye

May 17, 2022 3:54 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)MSFTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor12 Comments

Okta sign, logo on headquarters building of identity and access management software company.

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) was named a new best idea short at Hedgeye. Okta fell 3.4%.
  • The bear case for Okta (OKTA) that is that measures of core Okta adoption are slowing, according to Hedgeye analyst Ami Joseph in a note earlier Tuesday. In addition Microsoft's (MSFT) product is improving and capturing "incremental" market share.
  • Hedgeye sees 40% downside risk on as 12-18 month time and Joseph believes OKTA will be an underperformer for the next several years. Hedgeye is hosting a presentation on the OKTA short idea next Monday.
  • OKTA short interest is 3.7%.
  • On Monday, Okta fell after Wells Fargo cut its PT, citing lower software valuations amid correction.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.