Okta named a new best idea short at Hedgeye
May 17, 2022 3:54 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)MSFTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) was named a new best idea short at Hedgeye. Okta fell 3.4%.
- The bear case for Okta (OKTA) that is that measures of core Okta adoption are slowing, according to Hedgeye analyst Ami Joseph in a note earlier Tuesday. In addition Microsoft's (MSFT) product is improving and capturing "incremental" market share.
- Hedgeye sees 40% downside risk on as 12-18 month time and Joseph believes OKTA will be an underperformer for the next several years. Hedgeye is hosting a presentation on the OKTA short idea next Monday.
- OKTA short interest is 3.7%.
- On Monday, Okta fell after Wells Fargo cut its PT, citing lower software valuations amid correction.