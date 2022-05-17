Boeing (NYSE:BA) +6.4% in Tuesday's trading, bouncing off recent two-year lows, after a WSJ report suggests March's China Eastern Airlines crash was caused by an intentional nosedive by someone in the cockpit, and the FAA cleared United Airlines to fly 52 777 aircraft that had been grounded for 15 months.

Bank of America analyst Ronald Epstein believes Boeing (BA) is not out of the woods, cutting their stock price target to $150 from $180 while seeing "a significant number of 'unexpected' challenges Boeing could still face in the near term."

"Simply stated, if the 737 MAX 10 and MAX 7 aren't certified this year and the 787 does not start deliveries again, one airplane line, the 737 MAX 8, is not enough to feed Boeing," Epstein writes.

While Boeing (BA) will participate in the commercial aerospace recovery - which should see the industry return to 2019 traffic levels by 2024 - Epstein says it faces some company specific challenges: losing market share in the narrowbody jet market, refocusing on engineering excellence, and deleveraging its balance sheet.

The 737 accounts for ~40% of Boeing's (BA) EBITDA, and 737 MAX groundings will lead to more than two years of disruption for the company, according to Epstein.

China Southern Airlines, Boeing's (BA) biggest airline customer in China, said yesterday that it removed more than 100 737 MAX jets from its fleet plans through the end of 2024.