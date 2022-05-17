NewAge falls out of compliance again with Nasdaq reporting rule
May 17, 2022 4:07 PM ETNewAge, Inc. (NBEV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) disclosed that it received an additional delinquency notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market on May 12.
- The exchange notified the company that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250c on the timely of quarterly reports.
- NewAge (NBEV) said it will submit a plan to Nasdaq on or before May 31 to regain compliance with respect to the delinquent Form 10-K and the delinquent Form 10-Q. If Nasdaq accepts the NEBV's plan, it may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the original filing due date of the Form 10-K or until September 27 to regain compliance.
- Shares of NBEV are down 64% YTD.