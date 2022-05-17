NewAge receives additional delinquency notice from Nasdaq
- NewAge (NBEV) has received additional delinquency notice from the Nasdaq related to the late filing of its Form 10-Q for Q122.
- The company is in non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to failure to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC.
- It also received a Nasdaq non-compliance letter in April 2022 related to the delayed filing of its 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
- As required by these notices, NewAge (NBEV) will submit a plan to Nasdaq on or before May 31, 2022 to regain compliance with respect to the delinquent Form 10-K and the delinquent Form 10-Q.
- If the plan gets accepted, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the original filing due date of the Form 10-K, or until September 27, 2022, to regain compliance.