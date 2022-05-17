Liberty Latin America names former ambassador to board

May 17, 2022

  • Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) has appointed Roberta Jacobson to its board of directors.
  • The move brings the company's board to 10 directors in membership.
  • Jacobson was the first female U.S. ambassador to Mexico and served in numerous leadership positions in the U.S. Dept. of State.
  • "Roberta’s distinguished career as a civil servant and diplomat, combined with her extensive experience in Latin America and stellar reputation as a leader and collaborator, will be a tremendous addition to our Board," says Executive Chairman Mike Fries.
  • Jacobson's appointment is effective May 17.
