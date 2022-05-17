SP Plus announces $60M new buyback program

May 17, 2022 4:14 PM ETSP Plus Corporation (SP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) announced Tuesday a new buyback program to repurchase up to $60M of its shares in open market, from time to time.
  • Marc Baumann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our new share repurchase authorization underscores the Board's and management’s confidence in our long-term outlook and strong growth prospects. We believe our ability to generate significant free cash flow provides flexibility to execute on a multi-faceted capital allocation strategy to create additional shareholder value, which includes investments to accelerate organic growth, acquisitions and opportunistic share repurchases.”
  • Earlier: SP Plus Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.17, revenue of $349.8M beats by $193.84M
