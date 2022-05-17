Use of Paxlovid, the oral antiviral developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), has increased 315% over the past four weeks, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday.

According to a senior health official, nearly 115,000 Paxlovid courses were dispensed during the first week of May. A total of 668,954 courses out of over two million doses ordered by pharmacies were administered, Reuters reported.

The department continues to increase the accessibility to the drug after the FDA authorized it in December for high-risk adults with COVID-19 who are more susceptible to the severe form of the disease.

"In recent weeks we've gone from 20,000 sites with Paxlovid to approximately 35,000 and we'll keep working to increase availability," the official told reporters.

Meanwhile, 230,257 doses of Merck’s (MRK) COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir have been administered so far, out of approximately 1.8 million courses ordered by pharmacies.

The U.S. government has agreements to purchase Paxlovid and molnupiravir for about $530 and $700 per course, respectively.