SiriusPoint CEO Siddhartha Sankaran steps down

May 17, 2022 4:16 PM ETSiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) said Tuesday Siddhartha Sankaran, chairman and CEO, resigned to pursue other opportunities.
  • SPNT named Daniel Malloy as interim CEO while it begins a search for a permanent successor.
  • SPNT also named current director Sharon Ludlow as interim chair of the board.
  • Both appointments are effective immediately.
  • Sankaran will be available as an advisor to SPNT to ensure a smooth transition.
  • Malloy's most recent role at SPNT was president of global distribution and services.
  • Ludlow is the former president and CEO of Swiss Re Canada and served as a director at SPNT since its inception in Feb. 2021.
