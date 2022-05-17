SiriusPoint CEO Siddhartha Sankaran steps down
May 17, 2022 4:16 PM ETSiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) said Tuesday Siddhartha Sankaran, chairman and CEO, resigned to pursue other opportunities.
- SPNT named Daniel Malloy as interim CEO while it begins a search for a permanent successor.
- SPNT also named current director Sharon Ludlow as interim chair of the board.
- Both appointments are effective immediately.
- Sankaran will be available as an advisor to SPNT to ensure a smooth transition.
- Malloy's most recent role at SPNT was president of global distribution and services.
- Ludlow is the former president and CEO of Swiss Re Canada and served as a director at SPNT since its inception in Feb. 2021.