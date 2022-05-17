Why did Nu Holdings stock slip today? Investors weigh Q1 earnings
May 17, 2022 4:17 PM ETNu Holdings Ltd. (NU)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Shares of Brazil-based Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) dipped 6.1% on Tuesday as investors assess the financial services platform's first-quarter earnings, of which revenues came in stronger-than-expected.
- NU stock, which has erased post-earnings gains on Tuesday's session, is also edging down nearly 1% in afterhours trading. And shares are off nearly 60% YTD, hovering near its all-time lows since it became public in Dec. 2021.
- Overall, it was "the strongest quarter in our history," David Vélez said in his company's Q1 earnings call.
- The digital bank added 100K less customers in Q1 than in the previous quarter, but customer acquisition costs remained "very low," Vélez added.
- In addition, NU is facing selling pressure as its lockup period expires Tuesday, with 90% of its total shares outstanding set to be released, according to estimates made by Bloomberg on May 3.
- Previously, (May 11) Nubank introduced bitcoin and ether trading on its platform.