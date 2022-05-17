Why did Nu Holdings stock slip today? Investors weigh Q1 earnings

May 17, 2022 4:17 PM ETNu Holdings Ltd. (NU)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor6 Comments

Fintech concept with blurred city lights

Melpomenem/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Brazil-based Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) dipped 6.1% on Tuesday as investors assess the financial services platform's first-quarter earnings, of which revenues came in stronger-than-expected.
  • NU stock, which has erased post-earnings gains on Tuesday's session, is also edging down nearly 1% in afterhours trading. And shares are off nearly 60% YTD, hovering near its all-time lows since it became public in Dec. 2021.
  • Overall, it was "the strongest quarter in our history," David Vélez said in his company's Q1 earnings call.
  • The digital bank added 100K less customers in Q1 than in the previous quarter, but customer acquisition costs remained "very low," Vélez added.
  • In addition, NU is facing selling pressure as its lockup period expires Tuesday, with 90% of its total shares outstanding set to be released, according to estimates made by Bloomberg on May 3.
  • Previously, (May 11) Nubank introduced bitcoin and ether trading on its platform.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.