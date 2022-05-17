Eni (NYSE:E) confirmed Tuesday that it has temporarily opened two accounts at Gazprombank, one in euros and one in rubles, as a precaution since payments of Russian gas will be due in the next few days.

Eni (E) said the new procedures will be neutral in both cost and risk, and not incompatible with existing sanctions, as the payment obligation can be fulfilled with the transfer of euros.

The Italian oil producer said Gazprom Export and Russian authorities have confirmed that invoicing and payment will still happen in euros, and a clearing point agent in Moscow will then convert this into rubles within 48 hours.

