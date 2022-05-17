CEPI to fund Sabin Vaccine Institute trial to see efficacy of lower doses of COVID boosters
- Washington, D.C.-based Sabin Vaccine Institute has been awarded up to $6.3M from vaccine alliance CEPI (the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) for a dose-optimizing COVID-19 vaccine trial.
- The clinical trial will evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of lower, fractional doses of registered COVID-19 vaccines used as a booster dose.
- The trial will see whether smaller doses of COVID-19 shots generate similar immune responses to full doses.
- The trial will be conducted in Brazil and Pakistan with about 1.4K participants per country, and will be funded by CEPI.
- Trial subjects will get either a full or a fractioned booster dose of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Sinovac (NASDAQ:SVA) COVID-19 vaccines, given a minimum of six months after the primary two-dose schedule or after natural infection.
- "Should fractional COVID-19 vaccine booster dosing strategies prove successful, this approach could provide a prudent way to maximise the availability of future COVID-19 vaccine doses if needed – for example if demand was to increase following the emergence of a new variant," Sabin said in Tuesday's statement.