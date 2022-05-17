dLocal Q1 total payment volume growth trails consensus, revenue beats

May 17, 2022 4:28 PM ETDLocal Limited (DLO)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Making payments the simple way

Jay Yuno/E+ via Getty Images

dLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares are slipping 1.3% in Tuesday after-hours trading after the Uruguay-based commerce payments platform's Q1 total payment volume didn't grow quite as much as expected.

Q1 total payment volume of $2.10B increased from $1.9B in Q4 2021, but fell short of the $2.13B Visible Alpha consensus.

Q1 revenue of $87.5M topped the $82.6M consensus and increased from $76.3M in the prior quarter and $40.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.08 matched the average analyst estimate; it's unchanged from Q4 2021 and up from $0.06 in Q1 2021.

Q1 net revenue retention rate was 190% vs. 198% in the previous quarter.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin of 38% was unchanged from Q4 2021 and down from 44% in Q1 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses of $2.84M vs. $2.49M in Q4 and $1.04M in Q1 2021.

General and administrative expenses of $10.3M vs. $10.6M in the previous quarter and $5.76M in the year ago quarter.

Conference call on May 18 at 9:00 AM ET.

Earlier, dLocal revenue of $87.5M beats by $4.94M

This was corrected on 05/17/2022 at 4:36 PM. Corrects GAAP EPS average analyst estimate in fourth paragraph.

