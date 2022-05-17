Ares Commercial Real Estate launches offering of 7M shares
May 17, 2022 4:35 PM ETAres Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) has launched an underwritten public offering of 7M shares of its common stock.
- Underwriters may be granted an option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares of common stock.
- All of the net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including (i) investing in mortgage loans and other target assets and investments consistent with its investment strategies and investment guidelines (ii) funding commitments on existing mortgage loans and (iii) repaying indebtedness.
- ACRE shares down 1.47% in extended trading