UNFI's Chief Operating Officer Eric Dorne to retire in late October
May 17, 2022 4:36 PM ETUnited Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) said on Tuesday its Chief Operating Officer Eric Dorne will retire from the company in late October this year.
- Dorne joined UNFI as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer in 2011. During his tenure, he served as Chief Administrative Officer and President of Strategic Business Units prior to assuming his current role as COO.
- The company said it will update in the coming months its plan on the transition of Dorne's responsibilities following his transition.
- "Eric has helped UNFI navigate significant growth and change, serving as head of the integration team for the transformative acquisition of Supervalu Inc. (SVU) in 2018, as well guiding the Company through the challenges and opportunities of the COVID-19 pandemic over these past two years," said UNFI Chief Executive Officer Sandy Douglas.
- In December, UNFI appointed Mark Bushway as the company's new chief supply chain officer.