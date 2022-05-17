RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) said Tuesday that President and CEO Richard Hubbell will become Executive Chairman, and current CFO Ben Palmer will become the company's new President and CEO, effective immediately.

Also, Gary Rollins will relinquish the position of Executive Chairman while remaining on the board, and Michael Schmit will become the new CFO.

Hubbell has served as President of RPC Inc. (RES) since 1987 and CEO since 2005; he is also Executive Chairman of Marine Products Corp. (MPX) and previously served as President and CEO of Marine Products since its formation in 2001.

Palmer previously was CFO of RPC Inc. (RES) since 1996 and currently is President and CEO of Marine Products (MPX).

Schmit joins RPC from SWM International, where he was Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller.

RPC (RES) recently reported Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.07 on revenues of $284M.