Why did Tellurian stock soar today?
May 17, 2022 4:41 PM ETMDRIQ, TELLBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tellurian (TELL) shares posted strong Q1 gains, as an emerging energy crisis in Europe put the company in poll position to sign LNG offtake agreements and commence construction of its flagship Driftwood LNG project.
- However, in March, Chairman Souki said he expected to reach final investment decision "FID" by April; the window now past, Tellurian (TELL) also elected not to host a conference call following the Company's Q1 earnings report in early May.
- However, after the market closed Monday, Tellurian (TELL) announced the hiring of former McDermott (OTCPK:MDRIQ) executive Samik Mukherjee as Chief Operating Officer.
- CEO Simoes said, "Samik has proven results in developing and delivering over 60mtpa of LNG capacity over five projects and five countries."
- The hiring, though less significant than signed LNG contracts and a FID at Driftwood, marks progress on the path towards FID and was enough to see Tellurian (TELL) shares rise 13% following the news.