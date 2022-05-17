Doximity down 18% despite quarterly beats on revenue outlook

May 17, 2022 4:44 PM ETDoximity, Inc. (DOCS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) are down 18% in after-hours trading despite reporting fiscal Q4 2022 results that beat on the top and bottom lines.
  • However, FQ3 revenue outlook of $88.6M-$89.6M is below the consensus estimate of $96.91M.
  • Net income in the quarter surged 71% to ~$36.7M ($0.19 basic, $0.17 diluted earnings per share) in the prior-year period.
  • Revenue of ~$93.7M was a ~40% year-over-year increase.
  • For full-year fiscal 2023, revenue outlook is $454M-$458M. Consensus is $452.57M.
  • Doximity's (DOCS) board also authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $70M of common stock beginning this quarter.
  • See why Seeking Alpha contributor WideAlpha is bullish on Doximity (DOCS).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.