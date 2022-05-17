Doximity down 18% despite quarterly beats on revenue outlook
May 17, 2022 4:44 PM ETDoximity, Inc. (DOCS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) are down 18% in after-hours trading despite reporting fiscal Q4 2022 results that beat on the top and bottom lines.
- However, FQ3 revenue outlook of $88.6M-$89.6M is below the consensus estimate of $96.91M.
- Net income in the quarter surged 71% to ~$36.7M ($0.19 basic, $0.17 diluted earnings per share) in the prior-year period.
- Revenue of ~$93.7M was a ~40% year-over-year increase.
- For full-year fiscal 2023, revenue outlook is $454M-$458M. Consensus is $452.57M.
- Doximity's (DOCS) board also authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $70M of common stock beginning this quarter.
