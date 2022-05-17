The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) stock soared in extended trading on Tuesday after reporting its “best year of sales and profitability in company history.”

The Coppell, Texas-based specialty retailer reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 for the fiscal fourth quarter, beating estimates by $0.20, while revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter came in above expectations by $25.73 million. Consolidated net sales for the full year reached $1.1 billion, ticking over $1 billion for the first time in company history.

While material costs squeezed margins, management expressed confidence in their ability to mitigate impacts moving forward.

“Fiscal 2021 was a banner year that we believe has established a solid foundation for growth at The Container Store,” CEO Satish Malhotra said. “While fiscal 2022 will be a unique year as we contend with a dynamic macro backdrop, we will focus on our strategic initiatives to drive growth and market share gains.”

He added that the company still has significant room to grow as it addresses a $20 billion market in home storage. Malhotra estimated the company only courts about a 5% market share at present.

“We are excited to return to store growth with a plan to open two new stores in fiscal 2022, and a plan for an additional 74 new stores by fiscal 2027,” he commented, laying out long-term targets. “This growth coupled with our more productive store base, and disciplined expense management is expected to result in low double digit operating margins over time as inflationary headwinds abate.”

Shares rose over 10% shortly after the earnings announcement.

