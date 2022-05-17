National CineMedia jumps 13% as AMC discloses 6.8% stake

May 17, 2022

  • National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) has jumped 13.1% after hours Tuesday as a filing indicates theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) now has a 6.8% stake in the company.
  • That news comes via a form 13G SEC filing pointing to a passive ownership stake.
  • National CineMedia Inc. is the 48% owner and managing partner of National CineMedia, a company which provides pre-movie advertising and marketing in theaters nationwide.
  • AMC sold its then-remaining interest in the National CineMedia LLC in 2018, to Cineworld Group (OTCPK:CNNWF) and Cinemark Holdings (CNK) for $156.8 million - a condition to a consent decree with the U.S. Justice Dept. connected to AMC's 2016 acquisition of Carmike Cinemas.
  • AMC is up 2.8% after hours.
