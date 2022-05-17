Avaya stock ends lower after hitting record low; Barclays downgrades to Underweight

May 17, 2022 4:47 PM ETAvaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) ended 5.5% lower on Tuesday after tumbling to a record low as Barclays downgraded the stock to Underweight from Equal-weight.
  • Barclays also cut AVYA's price target to $5 from $8, implying a potential downside of 9.1% to Tuesday's close.
  • Wall Street analysts on average rate AVYA Hold, with an average PT of $7.57.
  • Meanwhile, SA Quant warned that AVYA - rated Strong Sell - is at high risk of performing badly due to its shrinking growth and negative EPS revisions.
  • AVYA stock dropped 73.4% YTD and ~52% in the last 1 month.
  • Last week, AVYA stock slid after multiple brokerages cut their PTs after the firm reported Q2 earnings.
