Appian rises as company reaffirms Q2, full-year guidance, Chief Revenue Officer steps down

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares rose in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the application software company reaffirmed its guidance for the second-quarter and full-year, but also said that its Chief Revenue Officer would be leaving the company.

Appian (APPN) said Eric Cross, the company's CRO since May 2020, is leaving for a "late stage software" company at the end of June. The company has started to look for a replacement.

In addition, Appian (APPN) noted that it expects to lose between 37 cents and 34 cents per share, with sales expected to be between $102.8 million and $104.8 million. Analysts expect the company to lose 34 cents per share and generate revenue of $104.06 million.

For the full-year, Appian (APPN) said it expects losses between 82 cents and 77 cents per share and revenue to be between $453 million and $457 million. Analysts expect the company to lose 80 cents and generate $455.7 million in revenue.

Appian (APPN) shares gained more than 0.5% to $52.30 in extended-hours trading on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Appian (APPN) shares surged after it settled a court case with Pegasystems (PEGA) involving trade secrets between the two application software rivals.