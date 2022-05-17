Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) said Tuesday that rescue workers found no survivors in an underground rescue chamber inside its flooded Perkoa zinc mine in Burkina Faso where eight miners have been missing since April 16.

The company said rescue workers have worked 24 hours a day to dewater the mine, and reached the refuge 570 meters below ground but found it intact with no one inside.

"Everything suggests that the miners were unable to reach the refuge chamber at the moment when the flood happened," a government statement said.

A Trevali executive said recently that the company was caught off guard by a torrential downpour during the dry season.

Trevali (OTCQX:TREVF) shares have lost two-thirds of their market value since the incident shut the Perkoa mine a month ago.