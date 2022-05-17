Procaps to acquire Mexican pharmaceutical company Grupo Somar
May 17, 2022 4:59 PM ETProcaps Group S.A. (PROC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Procaps (NASDAQ:PROC) said Tuesday it will acquire integrated pharmaceutical company Grupo Somar from global private equity firm Advent International.
- The acquisition, which marks PROC's entry into Mexico, will increase its manufacturing and R&D capabilities as well as diversify its portfolio.
- The deal includes combined synergies with a potential net present value between 25-40% of the total purchase price.
- PROC will fund the cash portion of the consideration with a combination of cash from its balance sheet and incremental debt. PROC also secured a fully committed bridge credit facility.
- Grupo Somar operates 6 modern production facilities (2 of which manufacture Softgel capsules) in Mexico, including 3 FDA-approved plants with the ability to export to the U.S.
- "Grupo Somar's diversified portfolio alongside its management and technical capabilities will help accelerate Procaps top and bottom-line growth into the near future in an accretive manner," said PROC CEO Ruben Minski.
- Alejandro Weinstein, chairman of PROC's M&A committee, said the Mexican market is expected to represent ~30% of the combined firm's total revenues.
- "We expect the cash generated by our combined companies will allow us to rapidly deleverage our balance sheet, taking our net debt to adj. EBITDA ratios to be near our financial policy target of 3x, within 12-18 months of closing the acquisition," said PROC CFO Patricio Vargas.
- The deal is expected to close in Q4.