API oil inventories bullish, relative to DOE expectations for Wednesday
May 17, 2022
- The American Petroleum Institute "API" reported crude inventories fell 2.5mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a build of 1.4mb on the week.
- Crude inventories at Cushing fell 3.1mb on the week, according to the API.
- API reported gasoline inventories fell 5.1mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.3mb on the week.
- API reported diesel inventories rose 1.1mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 0.8mb on the week.
- In total, API showed a draw of 6.5mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 0.7mb.
- The API figures are bullish, relative to DOE expectations (USO) (XLE).