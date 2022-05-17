Lockheed Martin secures $632M Naval Air Systems contract
May 17, 2022 5:19 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a $632.13M cost-plus-incentive-fee contract that provides engineering, maintenance, logistics and material support to continue to develop, sustain and produce software builds, as well as carryout developmental flight tests in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customer, and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants’ funds.
- This contract also provides unique sea trials on aircraft carriers for the government of the United Kingdom.
- Work is expected to be completed in March 2024.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
- Previously (May 13): Lockheed Martin bags $398M contract for Naval Air Systems