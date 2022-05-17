Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) said Tuesday that its shareholders approved Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) acquisition of the company, with more than 80% support; the company expects the merger will close in mid-year 2022.

Chevron (CVX) said it paid $61.50/share in the all-cash deal, valuing the company at $3.15B, when it announced the deal in February.

Chevron (CVX) said the deal would boost its progress toward the goal of raising its renewable fuels production capacity to 100K bbl/day by 2030, and provide additional feedstock supplies and pre-treatment facilities.

