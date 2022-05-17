Flushing Financial declares $0.22 dividend and increases buyback program by 1M shares

  • Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) declares $0.22/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 3.94%
  • Payable June 24; for shareholders of record June 3; ex-div June 2.
  • Board of Directors have authorized an increase in the purchase of its common stock by 1M shares.
  • From April 1, 2022 through May 10, 2022, the company repurchased 147,307 shares at an average price of $21.83 and has 340,880 shares remaining under its previous authorization. The combined remaining authorization is 1.3M shares.
  • See FFIC Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
