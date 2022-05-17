Flushing Financial declares $0.22 dividend and increases buyback program by 1M shares
May 17, 2022 5:39 PM ETFlushing Financial Corporation (FFIC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) declares $0.22/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 3.94%
- Payable June 24; for shareholders of record June 3; ex-div June 2.
- Board of Directors have authorized an increase in the purchase of its common stock by 1M shares.
- From April 1, 2022 through May 10, 2022, the company repurchased 147,307 shares at an average price of $21.83 and has 340,880 shares remaining under its previous authorization. The combined remaining authorization is 1.3M shares.