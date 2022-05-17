Cryptocurrency trading platform BitMEX, which used to solely focus on derivatives, has launched a spot crypto exchange, enabling retail and institutional speculators to trade bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD), for example, according to a blog post Tuesday.

Aside from BTC and ETH, the so-called BitMEX Spot Exchange also supports Chainlink (LINK-USD), Uniswap (UNI-USD), Polygon (MATIC-USD), Axie Infinity (AXS-USD) and ApeCoin (APE-USD) - all paired against stablecoin Tether (USDT-USD).

In the coming months, BitMEX is planning to support additional cryptos and trading pairs, including BMEX tokens, the company said.

“Today, BitMEX is one step closer to providing our users with a full crypto ecosystem to buy, sell and trade their favorite digital assets," said BitMEX CEO Alexander Höpner, as quoted by Cointelegraph. "We will not rest as we aim to deliver more features, more trading pairs, and more ways for our clients to take part in the crypto revolution,” he added.

The move puts BitMEX in competition with other crypto exchanges such as Coinbase Global (COIN) and Crypto.com (CRO-USD). Founded in 2014, BitMEX is one of the world's oldest crypto exchanges.

In the beginning of April, BitMEX dismissed 25% of its workforce.