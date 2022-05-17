Raytheon bags $102.7M modification contract for Navy
May 17, 2022
- Raytheon Missiles & Defense (NYSE:RTX) is awarded an ~$102.7M firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5432.
- This option exercise is for company to manufacture and deliver the Over-the-Horizon Weapon System (or OTH-WS), which consists of Encanistered Missiles loaded into launching mechanisms and a single Fire Control Suite.
- The OTH-WS provides long range anti-ship, over-the-horizon offensive anti-surface warfare capability to the fleet.
- Work is expected to be completed by May 2024.
- The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.
