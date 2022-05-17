Raytheon bags $102.7M modification contract for Navy

  • Raytheon Missiles & Defense (NYSE:RTX) is awarded an ~$102.7M firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5432.
  • This option exercise is for company to manufacture and deliver the Over-the-Horizon Weapon System (or OTH-WS), which consists of Encanistered Missiles loaded into launching mechanisms and a single Fire Control Suite.
  • The OTH-WS provides long range anti-ship, over-the-horizon offensive anti-surface warfare capability to the fleet.
  • Work is expected to be completed by May 2024.
  • The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.
  • Deeper dive in company analysis by contributor who writes: 'Raytheon: Solid Q1 Results Despite Temporary Headwinds; Buy'
