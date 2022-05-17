Envista expands dental portfolio with acquisition of Osteogenics

May 17, 2022 5:38 PM ETEnvista Holdings Corporation (NVST)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Envista (NYSE:NVST) on Tuesday said it would acquire dental bone grafting products maker Osteogenics.
  • Envista, which is comprised of more than 30 dental brands, offers products and services such as dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies.
  • Lubbock, Texas-based Osteogenics offers a line of bone grafting products, primarily sold under the Cytoplast brand name.
  • The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q3.
  • Envista also said the deal is not subject to a financing condition or shareholder vote.
  • NVST stock earlier closed +2.7% at $42.92.
