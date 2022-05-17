Hot Stocks: Airlines soar; JMIA jumps on earnings; HPK, BZFD drop; TDW sets high

Stocks rallied on Tuesday, overcoming a choppy session as investors searched for bargains among beaten-down names. The Nasdaq led the advance, climbing by about 2.8%.

Airlines were among the contributors to the general advance. United Airlines (UAL) climbed on strong guidance, carrying American Airlines (AAL), JetBlue (JBLU), Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) along with it.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was another standout gainer. Shares expanded their value by almost a third following the release of a strong earnings report.

Meanwhile, Tidewater (TDW) extended its recent post-earnings momentum, driving to yet another 52-week high.

On the other side of the ledger, HighPeak Energy (HPK) posted a double-digit percentage decline following the release of its latest financial figures. At the same time, earnings news also weighed on Buzzfeed (BZFD), sending the stock to a new post-SPAC low.

Sector In Focus

An upbeat forecast from United Airlines (UAL) prompted buying throughout the sector, as investors bet on a continued rebound in travel.

UAL soared nearly 8% on the day after the company raised its forecast for a closely watched revenue metric. The airline said it expects total revenue per available seat mile to rise 23%-25%, compared to its previous target of 17%.

American Airlines (AAL) and JetBlue (JBLU) saw strength as well, both posting an advance of around 8%. Delta Air Lines (DAL) rose almost 7%, while Southwest Airlines (LUV) climbed by more than 4%.

Standout Gainer

A promising earnings report triggered a wave of buying in shares of Jumia Technologies (JMIA). The Africa-focused e-commerce company saw its stock surge by 31%.

The company's adjusted EBITDA loss deepened in Q1 compared to last year. However, active consumers climbed almost 29% to 3.1M. Revenue also increased, advancing 44%.

JMIA jumped $1.71 to close at $7.24. The rally added to recent gains, as the stock came further off a 52-week low of $4.48 set last week.

The stock has climbed almost 62% from its low. However, JMIA still remains about 40% lower for 2022 as a whole.

Standout Loser

HighPeak Energy (HPK) suffered massive selling pressure in the wake of its latest quarterly report. The stock plunged almost 15% on the news.

The company reported a net loss for its latest quarter, dragged down by a $66M derivative loss. The firm's income from operations surged from last year.

HPK also warned that inflation would impact its costs.

Following the earnings report, HPK finished at $27.98, a decline of $4.83 on the session. Tuesday's retreat reversed some of the gains posted over the previous few days.

Notable New High

Tidewater (TDW) pushed further higher on Tuesday, rising nearly 7% and extended gains seen since its earnings report earlier this month. The stock also extended its 52-week high.

On May 9, TDW reported better-than-expected quarterly results. The report included revenue that surged nearly 27% from last year.

The stock has finished higher in each of the sessions since that announcement, with Tuesday representing its sixth consecutive day of gains. This included a 17% advance on Monday.

TDW rose $1.69 to close at $26.65. Shares have climbed 35% since the release of the firm's earnings report. The stock has soared almost 137% since the beginning of the year.

Notable New Low

Weak results spurred a sharp decline in Buzzfeed (BZFD). Shares of the online media firm dropped nearly 9% to reach their lowest level since coming public last year in a SPAC deal.

The company revealed a wider-than-expected loss for Q1. Revenue rose 26% from last year but also came in below the amount that analysts had predicted.

Hurt by the financial figures, BZFD plunged to an intraday 52-week low of $3.19. Shares cut their losses before the close but still finished lower by 33 cents at $3.36.

The stock has been falling steadily over the past two weeks. BZFD dropped 38% since the close on May 4.

