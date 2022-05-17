Agilysys stock gains aftermarket on upbeat guidance

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) stock jumped ~14% postmarket Tuesday after the hospitality software firm issued upbeat guidance, while Q4 results were largely in-line with Street estimates.

AGYS expects 2023 revenue of $190M-$195M, up 17-20% Y/Y. Consensus estimate is $187.58M.

The outlook includes ~30% subscription revenue growth Y/Y.

2023 adj. EBITDA is projected to remain greater than 15% of revenue. In a post-earnings call, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan said EBITDA levels may fall to slightly below 15% in Q1 and Q2 due to employee-related costs, participation in trade shows, more hiring and additional spend on internal IT infrastructure improvements.

"We expect better operating leverage to kick in during H2" he added.

CFO Dave Wood said AGYS has a significantly higher backlog of product and professional services than the prior year, and remains at healthy levels to achieve 2023 targets.

Meanwhile, AGYS reported Q4 adj. EPS of $0.24 vs. $0.21 in Q4 2021. Revenue increased 28.2% Y/Y to $46.6M.

Recurring revenue grew 16.2% to $26.6M, or 57.1% of total net revenue. Subscription revenue increased 32.8%, comprising 48.1% of total recurring revenues, driven by increased availability and market acceptance of AGYS' end-to-end cloud native software solutions.

"Our increasing competitive advantage driven by broad-based product innovation and strong business health of the gaming casino and multi-amenity resort market verticals are contributing to improving performance," said Srinivasan.

AGYS stock declined 18.8% YTD