Argo Blockchain reports Q1 results
May 18, 2022 12:40 AM ETArgo Blockchain plc (ARBK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Argo Blockchain press release (NASDAQ:ARBK): Q1 produced net income of $2.1M.
Argo achieved Adj. EBITDA of $19.1M, an increase of 24% over the same period in 2021.
Revenue of $19.5M (+9% Y/Y).
Total Bitcoin mined in the quarter increased by 21% to 470 Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalents compared to 387 BTC mined in the same period in 2021.
The company ended the quarter with 2,700 BTC in its HODL; this, combined with a cash balance of $11.9M, provides the company with ample liquidity.