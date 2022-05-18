Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; data shows Japan’s economy shrank less than expected in Q1

Japan +0.64%. Japan GDP preliminary for Q1 2022: -0.2% q/q (vs. expected -0.4%).

Japan’s economy shrank 1% on an annualized basis in January-March as compared with the previous quarter, government data showed Wednesday. That was less than the 1.8% contraction predicted in a poll, according to Reuters.

China -0.35%. China April house prices -0.2% m/m and +0.7% y/y. Both down from March.

Hong Kong -0.48%

Australia +0.84%. Australian wages index for Q1 2022: 0.7% q/q (vs. expected 0.8%).

Australian data - Westpac leading index for April -0.15% m/m (prior +0.3%).

ANZ forecasts a 25bp cash rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia in June.

India +0.64%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones gained 431.17 points, or 1.34%, to 32,654.59, S&P 500 jumped 2.02% to 4,088.85, while Nasdaq surged 2.76% to 11,984.52.

U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he will back interest rate increases till prices begin falling back toward a healthy level.

Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday on hopes of demand recovery in China as the country gradually eases some of its strict Covid-19 containment measures.

Brent crude futures were up $1.15, or 1.0%, at $113.08 a barrel at 0042 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.62, or 1.4%, to $114.02 a barrel.

Gold prices fell on Wednesday as the dollar recovered slightly, piling pressure on greenback-priced bullion along with firm Treasury yields and an aggressive inflation stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief.

Spot gold dropped 0.4% to $1,808.08 per ounce, by 0329 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.6% to $1,807.10.

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $21.46 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.6% to $945.37, and palladium eased 1% to $2,031.54.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.17%; S&P 500 -0.25%; Nasdaq -0.48%.