Ares Commercial Real Estate plunges on pricing $104.7M stock offering
May 18, 2022 1:34 AM ETAres Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) is down 4.09% after-hours after the firm has priced its underwritten public offering of 7M shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of ~$104.7M.
- Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.05M shares.
- All of the net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including (i) investing in mortgage loans and other target assets and investments consistent with its investment strategies and investment guidelines (ii) funding commitments on existing mortgage loans and (iii) repaying indebtedness.
