Elior Group SA GAAP EPS of -€1.55, revenue of €2.24B; issues FY22 and FY24 guidance

May 18, 2022 1:42 AM ETElior Group SA (ELORY), ELROFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Elior Group SA press release (OTC:ELORY): 1H GAAP EPS of -€1.55.
  • Revenue of €2.24B (+19.8% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITA from continuing activities of -€16M, compared with -€25M a year ago.
  • Free cash flow of -€59M compared with €31M in H1 2020-2021.
  • Available liquidity at March 31, 2022, was €444M compared with €500M at December 31, 2021.
  • For fiscal 2021-2022, Elior anticipates: at least 16% organic revenue growth; adjusted EBITA near breakeven; capex of less than 2% of revenues.
  • Ambitions for 2024: Average annual organic revenue growth of at least 7% over the next two years; adjusted EBITA margin of around 4.0% in 2023-2024; organic revenue growth / capex as a percentage of revenues between 2.5x and 3x and resumption of dividend payments in fiscal 2023-2024.
