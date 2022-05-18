Baudax Bio slide on launching $2M registered direct offering priced at-the-market
May 18, 2022 2:19 AM ETBaudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) slumps 8.47% after-hours after the firm entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investor providing for the sale and issuance of 1,646,091 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,646,091 shares at $1.215/share via a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
Warrants will be exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $1.09/share and will expire five years from issuance date.
Expected gross proceeds of ~$2M.
- Offer is expected to close on or about March 19, 2022.
- Proceeds to be used for the commercialization of ANJESO®, pipeline development activities and general corporate purposes.