Disney, XFL reach exclusive, global multi-year broadcast pact
May 18, 2022
The XFL said Tuesday that it has a new multi-year agreement with Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and ESPN for a new season of games kicking off in 2023 through 2027.
The pact includes exclusive broadcast rights for all gameday content, tentpole events and more.
Each season, all 43 games will be featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN networks and FX, the XFL said.
It also said the agreement includes exclusive content rights across Disney and ESPN's digital, social and direct-to-consumer outlets.
