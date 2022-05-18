Air Liquide and Shell Energy Europe sign a ten-year pact for renewable electricity in Italy
May 18, 2022 3:06 AM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY), AIQUFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) has signed a ten-year contract with Shell Energy Europe Limited for the purchase of renewable energy to power industrial and medical gas production operations in the North East of Italy.
- For a tenure of 10 years, commencing from 2023, the company will purchase 52 gigawatt-hours per year of solar photovoltaic renewable energy from Shell Energy Europe in Italy.
- The purchase of this renewable energy will allow Air Liquide to cover a large part of the electricity consumption for the production of industrial and medicinal gases in the North East of Italy.
- The deal will result in around 24,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions being saved a year, comparable to the emissions generated by around 4,000 households.
- The new contract signed in Italy underlines Air Liquide's commitment to play a leading role in the energy transition and reduce its carbon footprint, in line with its sustainability objectives.
- Shell Energy Europe Limited acts through its agent, Shell Trading and Shipping Company Limited.