Air Liquide and Shell Energy Europe sign a ten-year pact for renewable electricity in Italy

May 18, 2022 3:06 AM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY), AIQUFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) has signed a ten-year contract with Shell Energy Europe Limited for the purchase of renewable energy to power industrial and medical gas production operations in the North East of Italy.
  • For a tenure of 10 years, commencing from 2023, the company will purchase 52 gigawatt-hours per year of solar photovoltaic renewable energy from Shell Energy Europe in Italy.
  • The purchase of this renewable energy will allow Air Liquide to cover a large part of the electricity consumption for the production of industrial and medicinal gases in the North East of Italy.
  • The deal will result in around 24,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions being saved a year, comparable to the emissions generated by around 4,000 households.
  • The new contract signed in Italy underlines Air Liquide's commitment to play a leading role in the energy transition and reduce its carbon footprint, in line with its sustainability objectives.
  • Shell Energy Europe Limited acts through its agent, Shell Trading and Shipping Company Limited.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.