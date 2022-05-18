Totalenergies and New Hope Energy join forces on US advanced recycling project

May 18, 2022 4:04 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE), TTFNFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and New Hope Energy entered into a commercial pact under which latter will build an advanced recycling plant in Texas to transform end-of-life plastic waste into a recycled feedstock that former, will partly purchase and convert into virgin-quality polymers for food-grade packaging.
  • The New Hope Energy plant is expected to start production in 2025 by using patented pyrolysis technology, developed in partnership with Lummus Technology.
  • TotalEnergies will use 100K tons of Recycled Polymer Feedstock in its Texas-based production units to manufacture high-quality polymers suitable for food-grade applications such as flexible and rigid food packaging containers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.