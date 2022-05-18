Totalenergies and New Hope Energy join forces on US advanced recycling project
May 18, 2022 4:04 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE), TTFNFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and New Hope Energy entered into a commercial pact under which latter will build an advanced recycling plant in Texas to transform end-of-life plastic waste into a recycled feedstock that former, will partly purchase and convert into virgin-quality polymers for food-grade packaging.
- The New Hope Energy plant is expected to start production in 2025 by using patented pyrolysis technology, developed in partnership with Lummus Technology.
- TotalEnergies will use 100K tons of Recycled Polymer Feedstock in its Texas-based production units to manufacture high-quality polymers suitable for food-grade applications such as flexible and rigid food packaging containers.