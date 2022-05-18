European stocks lower as global markets struggle to gain momentum

May 18, 2022 4:29 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • London -0.08%.
  • Germany -0.08%.
  • France -0.19%.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline at -0.08% in early trade, with utilities gaining while basic resources fell.
  • UK April CPI +9.0% vs +9.1% y/y expected.
  • U.K. inflation soared to a 40-year high of 9% in April as food and energy prices spiraled, official figures revealed Wednesday, escalating the country’s cost-of-living crisis.
  • Coming up in the session: Eurozone April final CPI figures at 0900 GMT and 0900 GMT at 1100 GMT.
  • In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 2.96%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 1.04%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than five basis point to 1.83%.
  • European futures lower. FTSE -0.11%; CAC -0.28%; DAX -0.11% and EURO STOXX -0.21%.
