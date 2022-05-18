European stocks lower as global markets struggle to gain momentum
May 18, 2022 4:29 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- London -0.08%.
- Germany -0.08%.
- France -0.19%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline at -0.08% in early trade, with utilities gaining while basic resources fell.
- UK April CPI +9.0% vs +9.1% y/y expected.
- U.K. inflation soared to a 40-year high of 9% in April as food and energy prices spiraled, official figures revealed Wednesday, escalating the country’s cost-of-living crisis.
- Coming up in the session: Eurozone April final CPI figures at 0900 GMT and 0900 GMT at 1100 GMT.
- In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 2.96%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 1.04%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than five basis point to 1.83%.
- European futures lower. FTSE -0.11%; CAC -0.28%; DAX -0.11% and EURO STOXX -0.21%.