Snam and Golar LNG sign contract for an FSRU to supply Sardinia with energy

May 18, 2022 4:46 AM ETGolar LNG Limited (GLNG), SNMRF, SNMRYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Snam (OTCPK:SNMRF) and Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) inks a contract of €269M through which latter will deliver the existing LNG Carrier "Golar Arctic" as a floating storage and regasification unit that former will install in the port area of Portovesme, in Sardinia, as part of a project to supply the island with energy.

  • The contract includes the vessel and the capex for Golar to convert the Golar Arctic into an FSRU with storage capacity for up to 140K cubic meters.
  • In addition to the full conversion of the vessel, the FSRU will be sold to the Snam Group.
  • The conversion is expected to take about two years for the Golar Arctic to be delivered.
