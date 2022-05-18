Odds of a Russian default increases as U.S. weighs block to payments

As the war drags on in Ukraine, Western nations are looking to add to their sanctions roster, which had started to dry up in recent weeks. The U.S. is now considering a full block to Russia's ability to pay American bondholders as the Kremlin navigates a web of sanctions by tapping domestic dollar reserves to make coupon payments (its funds are frozen in the West). Things could happen quickly if the Biden administration lets a temporary exemption expire next week that had allowed for payments that originate from non-U.S. accounts to be made through American financial institutions.

Snapshot: Some officials at the Treasury Department had previously argued that allowing Russia to pay its debt would further "drain its remaining valuable dollar reserves" that would otherwise be spent on funding the invasion of Ukraine. The thinking now is to increase the pressure as Moscow looks to stave off a financial crisis via a set of emergency measures and strict capital controls. The ruble has already pared all the losses seen since the invasion to become the world's best performing currency this year, while economic activity is improving as Russia continues to make revenue on gas flows to the EU.

"It continues to be our baseline scenario that a default will happen," said Carlos de Sousa, emerging markets strategist at Vontobel Asset Management. "It is an interesting one," added Matthew Vogel, head of sovereign research at FIM Partners. "The move would leave Russia as a debtor seemingly desperate to make payments, but not allowed to do so."

Upping the ante: With a limited amount of sanctions left in the pipeline, the West is also looking to strengthen the relationships of its armed forces. Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance on Wednesday, breaking a longtime defense doctrine of military neutrality. While NATO partner Turkey has voiced objections to their membership - citing ties to opposition groups that Ankara considers terrorists - the applications are expected to eventually get over the finish line with some concessions.

